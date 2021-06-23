$271.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $271.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.50 million and the highest is $276.40 million. Medpace posted sales of $205.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,195 shares of company stock valued at $40,767,394. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.88. The company had a trading volume of 207,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.84.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.