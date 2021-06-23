$271.57 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report sales of $271.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.44 million and the highest is $271.70 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41).

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,364. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

