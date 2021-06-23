$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $4.83 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

MAR stock opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.01.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.