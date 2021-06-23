$3.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $5.13. Quidel posted earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $16.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $23.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $15.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

QDEL stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.37. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

