$3.36 EPS Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report earnings of $3.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $13.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

DFS opened at $118.19 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

