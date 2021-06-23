30,000 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Twitter comprises about 0.4% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 472,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,918,672. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

