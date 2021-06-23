31,135 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Global Water ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,871. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

