3,140 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 542.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 318,703 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.