325,178 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Acquired by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 325,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Orion Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,461. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

