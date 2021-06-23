35,000 Shares in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

