3,517 Shares in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 61.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,680 shares of company stock worth $10,153,074. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.