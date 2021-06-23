39,797 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,000. Baidu makes up about 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,660,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.50. The company had a trading volume of 86,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430,655. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

