$41.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report $41.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.94 billion. Cigna posted sales of $39.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $166.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $176.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.98. 35,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,822. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.71. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

