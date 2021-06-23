41,200 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 310,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 429,430 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3,712.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 275,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

