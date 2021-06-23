4,435 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,977,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.