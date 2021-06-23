4,766 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $18,127,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

