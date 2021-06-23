$48.73 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $48.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.84 million. Model N posted sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $189.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $189.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $213.28 million, with estimates ranging from $210.93 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 95,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Model N by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

