49,493 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.08. 36,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

