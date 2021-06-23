50,000 Shares in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

