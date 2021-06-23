50,355 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $163,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1,162.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 140,783 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCE opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

