$53.69 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce $53.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $53.88 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $51.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $213.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $214.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $208.34 million, with estimates ranging from $206.17 million to $210.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

