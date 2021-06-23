542 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Facebook comprises approximately 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.07. 602,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,321,500. The company has a market capitalization of $967.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,125,667 shares of company stock worth $673,497,195 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

