$61.06 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce $61.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $29.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $297.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $333.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $338.21 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $400.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. Citigroup reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,932. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $692.97 million, a PE ratio of -137.55 and a beta of -0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.