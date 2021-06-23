$614.89 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce sales of $614.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.30 million and the lowest is $605.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $479.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

