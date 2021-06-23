6,391 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Camping World by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Camping World by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

CWH opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

