6,452 Shares in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CORE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $16,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,930 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 148,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 57,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.24.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CORE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

