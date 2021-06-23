687 Shares in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Purchased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOON. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOON opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

