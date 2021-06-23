687 Shares in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Purchased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOON. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOON opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.