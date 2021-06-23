$7.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $7.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.00 billion to $35.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Netflix stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $511.37. 118,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix has a 52 week low of $432.14 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

