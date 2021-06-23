7,500 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $999.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.13.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

