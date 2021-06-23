750,000 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Bought by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,000. Twelve Seas Investment Company II comprises 1.5% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $394,000.

TWLVU stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 1,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,933. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

