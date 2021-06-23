$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report $77.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $77.70 million. Appian reported sales of $66.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. 13,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,247. Appian has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -263.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.70.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

