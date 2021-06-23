8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,260,928 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $68,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,008 shares of company stock valued at $291,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

