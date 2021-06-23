908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Down 2.9%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shares dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.54 and last traded at $38.66. Approximately 2,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

MASS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 908 Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.18.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

