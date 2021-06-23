9,384 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 23,291 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

