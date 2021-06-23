$94.95 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post $94.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.70 million and the highest is $95.14 million. Yext posted sales of $88.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $383.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68. Yext has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

