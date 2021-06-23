99,987 Shares in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Bought by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 99,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $155,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

EPHY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,229. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

