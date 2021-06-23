Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,056 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMNB stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, research analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

