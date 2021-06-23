Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,033 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 197.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

