Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $211.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $216.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

