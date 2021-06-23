Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC increased its position in Quidel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.37. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.