Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

