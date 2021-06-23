Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,705 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,492,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XENE opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $748.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

