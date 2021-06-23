ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACCO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.