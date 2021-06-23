AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.37. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,364,261 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $158.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 185,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 111,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.