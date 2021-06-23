ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $101.75

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.75, but opened at $99.01. ACM Research shares last traded at $97.98, with a volume of 397 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $6,988,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $2,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

