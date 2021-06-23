Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

