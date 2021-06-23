Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $44.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

GOLF stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.78. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

