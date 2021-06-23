Adam M. Kriger Sells 112,183 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $4,671,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

