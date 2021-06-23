Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin Sells 4,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,504 shares in the company, valued at $220,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $96,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

