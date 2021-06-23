Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,296 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.61% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $90,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,504 shares in the company, valued at $220,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,634 shares of company stock worth $6,442,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

